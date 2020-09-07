Economic Community of West African States to Hold Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is set to hold a summit of heads of state and government on Monday.

The 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS will take place in Nigeria's Niamey.

The last time the ECOWAS leaders held a meeting was on August 28, to address the situation in Mali, which underwent a military coup earlier in August and subsequent resignation of the country's government and parliament.