Economic Cooperation Priority In Russia-China Relations - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Economic Cooperation Priority in Russia-China Relations - Putin

The economic and trade cooperation has always been a priority in Moscow-Beijing relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The economic and trade cooperation has always been a priority in Moscow-Beijing relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The priority for us has been and remains the issue of trade and economic cooperation, which is quite natural, given that China firmly occupies the position of the leading foreign trade partner of our country," Putin said after the top level meeting between Russian and Chinese government officials.

