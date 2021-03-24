UrduPoint.com
Economic Damage From Kiev's Water Blockade Of Crimea Estimated At $19Bln - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Ukraine's closure of the North Crimean Channel has cost the Crimean economy at least 1.5 trillion rubles ($19 billion), first deputy speaker of the Crimean parliament Efim Fiks, said on Wednesday.

The peninsula is planning to file a suit over the water blockade with a Russian court in the first half of 2021.

"We are reaching the sum of 1.476 trillion rubles in the damage to the economy, social infrastructure and Crimean citizens caused by the Ukrainian side," Fiks said at a meeting of the working commission on assessment of damage from the water blockade.

He noted that this is a preliminary estimate, while the final figures will be documented and announced in the course of the further work of the commission.

Ukraine used to provide up to 85% of Crimea's needs for freshwater through the North Crimean Channel. After the peninsula's reunification with Russia, the water supply was unilaterally stopped. Extracting water from underground sources and natural water storages provided the enclave with temporary relief, and the authorities had to enact a scheduled water-supply regime in several cities due to water storage.

