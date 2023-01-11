Economic Downturn, Cost-of-Living Crisis Among Major Global Risks for Next 2 Years - WEF

An economic downturn, the cost-of-living crisis and societal polarization are among the most severe risks for the global community for the next two years, according to a new report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) An economic downturn, the cost-of-living crisis and societal polarization are among the most severe risks for the global community for the next two years, according to a new report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), published on Wednesday.

The WEF Global Risks Report 2023, developed jointly with Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, has brought together insights from over 1,200 experts.

"The following sections explore the most severe global risks that many expect to play out over the next two years, within the context of the mounting impacts and constraints being imposed by the numerous crises felt today. These are: cost-of-living crisis, economic downturn, geoeconomic warfare, climate action hiatus and societal polarization," the document read.

According to the report, climate and environmental risks should be the core focus of global risks perceptions over the next 10 years, as biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse are viewed as some of the fastest deteriorating global risks.

"Climate- and nature-related risks lead the top 10 risks, by severity, that are expected to manifest over the next decade. Differentiated as separate risks for the first time in the GRPS (Global Risks Perception Survey), Failure to mitigate climate change and Failure of climate change adaptation top the rankings as the most severe risks on a global scale, followed by Natural disasters and extreme weather events and 'Biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse'," the document read.

In addition, the report emphasized that global economic fragmentation, geopolitical tensions and a rockier restructuring could contribute to widespread debt distress in the next 10 years.