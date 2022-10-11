Economic Growth Slowdown in Eurozone Expected to Deepen in 2023 - IMF Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The growth slowdown in the eurozone is likely to deepen in 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new report on Tuesday.

"In the euro area, the growth slowdown is less pronounced than that in the United States in 2022 but is expected to deepen in 2023. Projected growth is 3.1 percent in 2022 and 0.5 percent in 2023," the report said.