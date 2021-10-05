Economic Output in Advanced Economies to Return to Pre-Pandemic Trends by 2022-IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Economic output in advanced economies is projected to return to pre-pandemic trends by 2022, yet developing nations will take years longer to recover, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"Economic output in advanced economies is projected to return to pre-pandemic trends by 2022. But most emerging and developing countries will take many more years to recover," she said during remarks before an annual conference.