Economic, Political Troubles Ahead For Chile's Leftist President-elect

Chile's new leftist president Gabriel Boric faces an uphill battle, with no majority in Congress to underwrite his policies, economic trouble on the horizon and having to heal a society reeling from a polarized campaign

Analysts say one of the first tasks for Boric, who was cast by his detractors as a "communist," will be to reassure financial markets about the stability in one of Latin America's wealthiest countries.

Boric had campaigned on a promise to install a "welfare state" in one of the world's most socially unequal countries -- a state of affairs that gave rise to a deadly uprising in 2019 that rocked the country and the economy.

He pledged after his election Sunday to "expand social rights" but to do so with "fiscal responsibility." "We will do it protecting our macro-economy," he said.

Even if he wanted to bring about radical changes to Chile's neoliberal economic model, the youthful president would find it difficult to convince a Congress that is just about equally split between left- and right-wing parties.

"Governing is going to be very, very difficult," Michael Shifter of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank told AFP.

The new president is "going to have to negotiate and make deals and alliances." This could weaken his appeal among backers with high expectations for rapid change.

"They could become frustrated, so it's not just discontent on the right, and distrust on the right, but also disappointment within his own base" that Boric will have to contend with, said Shifter.

- 'Time to heal' - Sunday's vote saw a record turnout in a country with a high abstention rate and an electorate left politically orphaned when they split the centrist vote in November's first round, leaving Boric and far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast as the last men standing.

Even among those who supported Boric's socially liberal policies and promises of socio-economic change, there was suspicion of his political alliance with the Communist Party.

Many voters told AFP they would vote for the "lesser evil" between Boric and ultra-conservative Kast, an outspoken apologist for Chile's dictator Augusto Pinochet.

"Boric will have to heal a nation," Patricio Navia of New York University told AFP.

"But the constitution-writing process is still underway and there will be a plebiscite on the new constitution in less than a year. So, I don't think there will be much time to heal. 2022 will be a tough year." A new constitution is being drafted to replace the one enacted under Pinochet. It is credited with Chile's relative wealth, but also blamed for the country's deep-rooted inequality.

One percent of Chileans own 25 percent of the nation's wealth, according to a UN body.

The new constitution -- a response to the 2019 revolt -- will be voted on next year.

