'Economic pressure': Ukrainian truckers queue for days to enter Poland

RavaRuska, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Ukrainian trucker Oleksandr has been waiting inside his lorry to cross the border with Poland for two days, relying on a rusty electric cooker and gas cylinders from other stranded drivers for a warm meal.

He is in a long queue of trucks that line sunny fields in Ukraine's Rava Ruska up to the Polish border, with cargo truck drivers waiting for days to be allowed into the EU country.

On the other side, Polish transport companies have blocked crossings since Monday, demanding EU entry permit requirements for their Ukrainian counterparts be reinstated.

They were scrapped after Russia invaded.

Kyiv said Thursday that some 20,000 vehicles were stuck on both sides, saying the protest harms both countries -- and EU logistics routes.

"Goods go not only to Poland, they go to all European countries," Oleksandr told AFP.

The protest is the latest economic fissure between the neighbours, whose relations have suffered in recent months.

"This is just economic pressure on Ukraine," the 36-year-old said.

"It is wrong to close the border with Ukraine during the war."

Kyiv on Thursday said that while it "respects the right to protest", the obstruction was causing "losses" for both Ukraine and Poland's economy -- as well as the EU's.