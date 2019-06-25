UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Prosperity For Palestinians Impossible Without Fair Political Solution - Kushner

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:28 PM

Economic Prosperity for Palestinians Impossible Without Fair Political Solution - Kushner

Palestinians will not be able to achieve growth and economic prosperity until they reach an enduring and fair peace agreement with Israel, Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday in Bahrain as he unveiled part of the Trump administration's plan to end the Middle East conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Palestinians will not be able to achieve growth and economic prosperity until they reach an enduring and fair peace agreement with Israel, Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday in Bahrain as he unveiled part of the Trump administration's plan to end the Middle East conflict.

"To be clear, economic growth and prosperity for the Palestinian people are not possible without an enduring and fair political solution to the conflict. One that guarantees Israel's security and respects the dignity of the Palestinian people," Kushner said. "However, today is not about the political issues. We'll get to those at the right time."

Kushner was speaking at an international conference in Manama as he outlined the economic portion of what President Donald Trump has called the "deal of the century," the US plan to achieve Palestinian-Israeli peace.

The conference seeks to solicit donations from Arab and other countries to finance $50 billion worth of investment projects in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.

Palestinians are boycotting the conference, with Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas calling the US proposal the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

The plan, Kushner said, aims to unleash the economic potential of the West Bank and Gaza by promoting capital investments, improving education and heath care and enhancing governance structures.

Within 10 years, the blueprint seeks to more than double Palestine's gross domestic product, create more than 1 million jobs and reduce Palestinian unemployment by 50 percent, Kushner said.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Israel Palestine Education Egypt White House Gaza Trump Bank Manama Bahrain Lebanon Middle East From Government Agreement Billion Million Arab Jobs

Recent Stories

Death Toll in Libya Clashes Exceeds 730 - UN Healt ..

12 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Welcomes Russian Delegatio ..

12 minutes ago

PA approves record 43 demands for grants in an hou ..

12 minutes ago

PTI stabilizes country's economy: Fityana

27 seconds ago

Morgan says England's World Cup fate is in their o ..

12 minutes ago

French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned wo ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.