MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The economic problems faced by France may play into the hands of Marine Le Pen in the presidential race, but there is a number of uncertainties that will affect the decision of voters, Jose Pedro Zuquete, a senior researcher at the Lisboa-based Instituto de Ciencias Sociais, told Sputnik

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron garnered 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, which means they will face one another in the second round on April 24.

"Rising prices, rising cost of living and inflation generate anxiety and may favor more protectionist economic measures such as the ones defended by Marine Le Pen. Although Macron is the frontrunner, we cannot discard the impact on this race of some kinds of uncertainties," Zuquete said.

The expert identifies three types of uncertainties in the French society, namely economic uncertainty, security uncertainty and socio-cultural uncertainty.

While the socio-cultural uncertainty is a long-standing domestic matter related to such issues as national identity, radicalization of islam or the risks of cultural and territorial separatism, the first two types gained momentum amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Rising prices and inflation in France and in Europe came as a byproduct of sanctions imposed against Russia, bringing about economic uncertainty.

In 2021, Russia's imports to the EU amounted to about 45% of gas, 27% of crude oil and 46% of coal, according to the European Commission, and the sanctions have directly affected the rise in prices. Inflation in March reached 7.5% year-on-year, an all-time high for the eurozone, according to Eurostat. The figure represents a stunning rise compared to one year ago when inflation was 1.3%.

The security uncertainty is caused by new fears about Europe's security architecture and defense policies, Zuquete said. On March 21, foreign and defense ministers of the European Union agreed to create a rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 soldiers to boost the bloc's security, an initiative long advocated by Macron. Earlier this week, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is going to beef up its presence on the eastern flank as part of a fundamental reset.

"Finally, I think the debate between the two contenders will also play a role in some voter's decision-making. In 2017, Marine failed the test. In fact, many people saw Marine's failure as yet another proof that she did not have what it takes to be an effective leader. She needs to do much better this time," the expert noted.

The Ukrainian crisis helped Macron in some way to rise in the eyes of French voters due to his efforts to broker peace, as it has had a "rally around the flag" effect and made people focus more on the figure of the leader, Zuquete said.