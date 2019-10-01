UrduPoint.com
Economic & Trade Diplomacy High Priority Of Imran Khan Government: High Commissioner To Canada Raza Bashir

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:26 PM

High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan accords high priority to the trade diplomacy to achieve economic stability, with particular focus on promotion of foreign investment

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan accords high priority to the trade diplomacy to achieve economic stability, with particular focus on promotion of foreign investment.

Addressing at the Annual Choice Awards ceremony of Canada Pakistan Affiliated Chamber of Trade (CPACT) held in Montreal, High Commissioner Tarar urged the CPACT to plan visits of business delegations to Pakistan to explore trade opportunities, said a message received here from Canada.

The High Commissioner informed the audience that delegations of Pakistan's Chambers of Commerce and other business houses regularly attended the food, textile, construction industry and ICT-related exhibitions in Canada every year.

However, he mentioned lack of reciprocal visits from the Canadian side.

He said that Pakistan's missions abroad were striving to synergize efforts with diaspora members for mutual benefit of Pakistan and their adopted countries.

The High Commissioner emphasized the diaspora members to sensitize their interlocutors about the Kashmir dispute as Canada had an impressive record of raising voice against human rights violations anywhere in the world.

He urged the Canadian and international community to call upon India to end the curfew, humanitarian catastrophe and human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The High Commissioner felicitated the winners of the CPACT Choice Awards and thanked the members and volunteers for organizing a well-attended event.

