Economic Watch: China To Beef Up Efforts To Bolster Youth Employment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China has pledged to stabilize and expand employment and improve people's livelihoods as a priority of its overall socio-economic development efforts.
How to promote employment, particularly for young job-seekers, is a hot topic widely discussed by national lawmakers and political advisors during this year's "two sessions.
"
The current employment situation has generally improved with the stabilization and improvement of the economy, said Mo Rong, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body.
The number of young job-seekers keeps growing, making competition in the job market steeper. However, there are many positive factors available to boost the job market, such as economic growth and policy support, added Mo, president of the Chinese academy of Labor and Social Security.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Five skiers found dead, one missing in Swiss Alps: police7 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.43 pct higher7 minutes ago
-
Japan revises Q4 economy to 0.4-pct growth7 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers uncover secrets behind adult fireflies' light organs7 minutes ago
-
Over 22,000 businesses newly established in Vietnam in first 2 months of 20247 minutes ago
-
East China's Anhui sees foreign trade in goods up 12.8 pct in Jan-Feb7 minutes ago
-
Malaysia records flood losses of 171 mln USD in 202317 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's average housing price nearly 24 times higher than annual household income17 minutes ago
-
China firmly opposes Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh visit17 minutes ago
-
12 hospitalised after technical problem on LATAM flight17 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: China's auto sales up 11.1 pct in first 2 months17 minutes ago
-
Twenty years on, Spain honours train bombing victims27 minutes ago