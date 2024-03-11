Economic Watch: China to beef up efforts to bolster youth employment

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China has pledged to stabilize and expand employment and improve people's livelihoods as a priority of its overall socio-economic development efforts.

How to promote employment, particularly for young job-seekers, is a hot topic widely discussed by national lawmakers and political advisors during this year's "two sessions.

The current employment situation has generally improved with the stabilization and improvement of the economy, said Mo Rong, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body.

The number of young job-seekers keeps growing, making competition in the job market steeper. However, there are many positive factors available to boost the job market, such as economic growth and policy support, added Mo, president of the Chinese academy of Labor and Social Security.