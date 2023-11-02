(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) With a click of a mouse or a touch on a smartphone screen, one can navigate the miraculous mountains seen in the movie "Avatar" amid sweet birdsong and light-hearted music, and feel like you are flying over the unique landscape just like the movie's protagonist Na'vi.

This immersive experience is open to anyone who can visit the online Planet Zhangjiajie, a metaverse project that enables a lifelike exploration of the scenic sights in central China's Hunan Province by way of extended reality technologies.

Sophisticated effects rendering and smooth scene flows on consumer terminals like smartphones and laptops are partly empowered by cloud computing services provided by Cloudsky, a start-up in end-to-end advanced computing infrastructure and services.

"Computational power is like electricity and petroleum for the digital economy, empowering the speedy development of various digital applications," said Crusoe Mao, founder and chairman of Cloudsky.