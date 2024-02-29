Economic Watch: Chinese entrepreneurs eye opportunities for new productive forces

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Hundreds of entrepreneurs, experts and scholars gathered recently at the Yabuli Ski Resort in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, and discussed the new opportunities provided to China's manufacturing industry by "new productive forces," such as digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

"As a manufacturing center and an innovation powerhouse, China boasts the world's most complete supply chain system and a wealth of talent," said Zhao Bingdi, president of Panasonic (China) Co., Ltd., at the manufacturing forum of the 24th annual meeting of China Entrepreneurs Forum.

Zhao said the company views China as the most important market, and wishes to identify more opportunities for competition and cooperation with Chinese companies.

Zhou Yuxiang, co-founder and CEO of Blacklake, a Shanghai-based technology company, believes that China's complete industrial chain can turn flexible delivery into a new advantage for China's manufacturing industry. Zhou said that after visiting more than 90 manufacturing enterprises, he found that some suffer from overcapacity while many non-standard customization needs in the market have not been realized.