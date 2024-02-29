Open Menu

Economic Watch: Chinese Entrepreneurs Eye Opportunities For New Productive Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Economic Watch: Chinese entrepreneurs eye opportunities for new productive forces

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Hundreds of entrepreneurs, experts and scholars gathered recently at the Yabuli Ski Resort in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, and discussed the new opportunities provided to China's manufacturing industry by "new productive forces," such as digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

"As a manufacturing center and an innovation powerhouse, China boasts the world's most complete supply chain system and a wealth of talent," said Zhao Bingdi, president of Panasonic (China) Co., Ltd., at the manufacturing forum of the 24th annual meeting of China Entrepreneurs Forum.

Zhao said the company views China as the most important market, and wishes to identify more opportunities for competition and cooperation with Chinese companies.

Zhou Yuxiang, co-founder and CEO of Blacklake, a Shanghai-based technology company, believes that China's complete industrial chain can turn flexible delivery into a new advantage for China's manufacturing industry. Zhou said that after visiting more than 90 manufacturing enterprises, he found that some suffer from overcapacity while many non-standard customization needs in the market have not been realized.

Related Topics

World Technology China Company Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

13 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

13 hours ago
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

13 hours ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

13 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

13 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

13 hours ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

13 hours ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

13 hours ago

More Stories From World