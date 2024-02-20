- Home
Economic Watch: Coffee craze in China's "city of the future" brews up entrepreneurial spirit
Economic Watch: Coffee Craze In China's "city Of The Future" Brews Up Entrepreneurial Spirit
Published February 20, 2024
SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Until a few years back, locals in China's Xiong'an New Area, also dubbed the "city of the future," were perhaps not much into drinking coffee, but today it has evolved into a daily staple for many, with local coffee shops serving as hubs for networking, business discussions and exchanging entrepreneurial ideas.
The Migu Cafe in Xiong'an is an innovative space, blending a coffee shop, reading nooks, and a technology and innovation experience center by China mobile. Just at the cafe's entrance, a coffee-making robot captivates the attention of passersby.
With its bulging body and flexible arms, this machine skillfully carries out the entire process of making hand-brewed coffee, including weighing and grinding beans, placing coffee powder, and pouring hot water.
"Just wait a few minutes and you can enjoy a cup of coffee laced with technology. The robot can make as many as 500 cups of coffee in a single day," shop manager Wang Ying said, adding that since the opening of the shop last October, the robot has attracted many customers.
