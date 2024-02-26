Open Menu

Economic Watch: Fine-tuned Carbon Trading Regulation Accelerates China's Green Transition

Published February 26, 2024

Economic Watch: Fine-tuned carbon trading regulation accelerates China's green transition

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Improvements to China's carbon emission trading system are accelerating the country's green transition, supporting the move to a low-carbon economy.

China released a provisional regulation on the administration of carbon emission trading in January, which will take effect on May 1, said Zhao Yingmin, vice minister of ecology and environment, at a press conference on Monday.

"It's China's first regulation in the field of dealing with climate change, which is a significant milestone," said Zhao.

Carbon trading enables the demand side to achieve emission reduction targets, while the supply side reaps economic benefits from participating in carbon trading.

The national market has become the largest in the world, covering 2,257 key emitters with annual carbon dioxide emission of 5.1 billion tonnes. As of the end of last year, its trading volume stood at 440 million tonnes, with a turnover of 24.9 billion Yuan (about 3.5 billion U.S. Dollars).

Although operating smoothly, China's carbon market is still in its infancy, and its coverage of relevant industries and vibrancy of market transactions still need further improvement, said Zhao.

