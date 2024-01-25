Economic Watch: How China's City Of Ice And Snow Is Enhancing Ties With Europe
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- Bathed in enchanting moonlight, sculptures of the Temple of Heaven and Notre Dame Cathedral are attracting tourists from home and abroad in a celebration of ice and snow in the northern reaches of China.
Those brave enough to bear the frigid temperatures are participating in a cultural dialogue and exchange between China and France in the "ice city" of Harbin.
Hailing the scenery as remarkable, Lyazid Benhami, vice president of the Paris Association of French-Chinese Friendship, said he didn't expect to see the Notre Dame Cathedral's beauty in the form of an ice sculpture on social media.
Tourism in Harbin is booming, bringing a much-needed economic jolt to the region. More than 3 million visitors flocked to Harbin during the 2024 New Year holiday period, surging 441.4 percent from last winter, and tourism revenue rocketed 791.92 percent year on year to over 5.9 billion Yuan (around 823 million U.S. Dollars).
According to a new report by the online travel platform Trip, travel bookings to the snowy city for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday have surged by over 14 times compared to the previous year.
