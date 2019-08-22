UrduPoint.com
Economist Abdalla Hamdok Sworn In As Sudan's New Prime Minster

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Economist Abdalla Hamdok Sworn in As Sudan's New Prime Minster

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Economist Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday took the oath of office as the new prime minister of Sudan, Al-Arabiya television reported.

Last week, Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) approved Hamdok's candidacy put forward by the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement.

Hamdok earlier served as deputy executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

