UrduPoint.com

Economist Arrested In Mali For 'subversive Remarks': Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:54 PM

Economist arrested in Mali for 'subversive remarks': lawyer

A leading Malian economist has been arrested in Bamako, taken to a police station and questioned about "subversive and demoralising remarks", one of his lawyers told AFP

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A leading Malian economist has been arrested in Bamako, taken to a police station and questioned about "subversive and demoralising remarks", one of his lawyers told AFP.

Lawyer Abdourahmane Toure said that Etienne Fakaba Sissoko was being held on Sunday evening at the police station in the Malian capital, but he did not know which public statement or interview had provoked the arrest.

The economist recently spoke in several media, national and foreign, about the potential repercussions of sanctions imposed by African regional bodies in response to Mali's military junta abandoning elections planned for next month.

Fakaba Sissoko is a professor of economics and a researcher at the Centre for Political, Economic and Social Analysis of Mali, a private organisation in the capital.

He formerly worked for the Malian presidency and in a government body responsible for managing a crisis in the centre of the poor Sahel nation.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) on January 9 introduced a battery of drastic economic and diplomatic measures against Mali.

These measures, notably affecting trade and financial policies, are in response to the junta breaking its promise to hold presidential and legislative elections on February 27, which would have restored civilian rule.

Transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga denounced the sanctions as "illegal" in an interview on state television broadcast on Saturday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Police Station Lawyers Mali Bamako January February Sunday Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for Presiden ..

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for President Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

8 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Literary ..

8 minutes ago
 Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath ta ..

Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath taking ceremony

13 minutes ago
 67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ exp ..

Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ explosion near Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago
 At least 15 killed in DR Congo violence

At least 15 killed in DR Congo violence

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.