Economist Illarionov No Longer Works At US Think Tank After Post About Capitol Riots

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:49 PM

Former adviser to the Russian president on economics Andrei Illarionov, who questioned the results of the US elections in his personal blog and called the riots in Washington a provocation, no longer works at the Cato Institute, according to the organization's website

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Former adviser to the Russian president on economics Andrei Illarionov, who questioned the results of the US elections in his personal blog and called the riots in Washington a provocation, no longer works at the Cato Institute, according to the organization's website.

Illarionov, who was an adviser to the Russian president in the early 2000s, in a post on his LiveJournal blog claimed the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill were the result of a special operation "trap."

Illarionov's name has disappeared from the think tank's list of experts while his profile page on the website says, "Andrei Illarionov was a senior fellow at the Cato Institute's Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity from 2006 to 2021."

Sputnik does not yet have a comment from the institute.

Earlier it was reported that the Cato Institute launched an investigation after Illarionov's published the comments on the riots on his personal blog.

Cato Institute spokeswoman Corie Whalen said earlier that Illarionov's comments were being discussed by the senior management and directly with him. The institute and its head called the events at the Capitol "a direct attack on the Constitution of the United States."

On January 6, pro-Trump protesters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election victory after Trump urged them to not allow the election to be stolen. Five died and more than 170 cases have been open by police in connection with the riots.

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump on Wednesday for inciting the riot.

