Economists Foresee Malaysian Economy To Pick Up In Quarters Ahead

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Economists foresee Malaysian economy to pick up in quarters ahead

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Economists have foreseen the Malaysian economy to pick up in quarters ahead after growth disappoints in 2023.

UOB Economics and Markets Research said in a note that although Malaysia's first growth path could still be bumpy, growth in the second half is expected to see a meaningful pick-up as global monetary conditions are expected to ease and the global economy endeavors a soft landing.

"Thus, we maintain our 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection at 4.6 percent," said the research house. The Malaysian government has forecast a GDP growth of 4 percent to 5 percent this year.

Meanwhile, RHB Research said in a report that it also keeps Malaysia's GDP forecast at 4.6 percent year on year in 2024 after a growth of 3.7 percent in 2023.

It said recent data indicates that domestic confidence has shown signs of improvement.

Three key proxies, specifically higher manufacturing purchasing manager index, increased imports of capital and intermediate goods, and rising business confidence, suggest that manufacturers and businesses optimism is up, said RHB.

