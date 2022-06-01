Economy Boom, Physical, Mental Health Issues Threaten US Recruiting - Army Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The shortage of able bodied and mentally healthy volunteer recruits in a booming economy is the long-term problem that worries the civilian head of the US Army more than anything else, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said on Tuesday.

"The most pressing problem that keeps me up at night is our recruiting challenges," Wormuth said in a podcast organized by the Atlantic Council. "We see fewer Americans able to serve: We see fewer Americans ready to serve because of weight issues (and) because of behavioral issues.

"

Also, fewer fit and able young people were motivated to join the Army because civilian jobs were still plentiful in a US economy still expanding in its recovery from the long COVID-19 pandemic, Wormuth said.

"The pool of recruitment is the lowest it has ever been. ... We are facing significant recruiting headwinds right now. We have to do more," she added.

The US Army reserve missed its recruiting goal by more than 4,000 people in Fiscal Year 2021, the Army Times reported on March 29.