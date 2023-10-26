Economy Minister, Finnish Foreign Trade Minister discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim discussed with Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio the enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

The ministers also discussed the latest developments of mutual concern as they met on the sidelines of the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum held from October 24-26 in Riyadh.

Vice Minister of Economy and Planning Ammar Nagadi attended the meeting.