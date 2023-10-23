Open Menu

Economy Minister Massa, Outsider Milei Head To Argentina Runoff

Published October 23, 2023

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa and anti-establishment outsider Javier Milei will face off in a runoff presidential poll, a battle for two wildly different versions of the country, election results showed Sunday.

Latin America's third-largest economy is creaking under triple-digit inflation after decades of recurrent fiscal crises marked by debt, financial mismanagement, and a volatile Currency.

The charismatic Massa, representing the ruling center-left Peronist coalition, overcame expectations to come first with 36.

4 percent of votes, despite overseeing record annual inflation and poverty levels.

"Our country is in a complicated situation... nevertheless you believed we were the best tool to build a new step in Argentina's history," Massa told his cheering supporters in Buenos Aires.

The libertarian Milei, who brought a powered-up chainsaw to rallies vowing to slash public spending and dollarize the economy, scored 30.51 percent of the vote.

The two will compete in a November 19 runoff election, with the winner to take office December 10.

