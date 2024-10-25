Economy Minister meets with Senior Staff, academics, researchers from Harvard University

Boston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim visited Harvard University to explore opportunities for collaboration with academic and research institutions in Saudi Arabia.

Alibrahim met with senior staff, academics, and researchers to discuss potential areas of cooperation, including innovative research, training programs, faculty development, and joint initiatives addressing global challenges.

The meetings aimed to strengthen existing partnerships and contribute to Saudi Arabia's economic and institutional growth.