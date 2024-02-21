Economy Minister, Republic Of Korea Ambassador Discuss Economic Opportunities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim and Republic of Korea Ambassador Choi Byung-Hyuk on Wednesday discussed economic and investment opportunities between the two countries and recent developments.
