Economy Minister, Republic Of Korea Ambassador Discuss Economic Opportunities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim and Republic of Korea Ambassador Choi Byung-Hyuk on Wednesday discussed economic and investment opportunities between the two countries and recent developments.

