Economy, Racial Inequality Most Vital Issues for US Voters, COVID-19 Comes Only 3rd - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Economic problems and racial inequality are the most important issues for US voters, while the COVID-19 pandemic comes only third, an exit poll conducted by the CNN broadcaster shows.

According to the poll, 34 percent of respondents primarily focus on the economic situation in the country, 21 percent view racial inequality as the main issue of the presidential campaign.

The COVID-19 epidemic is the most vital issue for only 18 percent of US citizens despite the fact that the United States is the worst-hit nation in the world in terms of both the number of confirmed cases and the death toll.

Crime and safety as well as the health care policy are a matter of concern for 11 percent of respondents each.

The poll was conducted among 7,774 voters at 115 polling locations as well as 4,919 early and absentee voters by phone.