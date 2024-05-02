Open Menu

ECOSF Delegation In Beijing For Training Course

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 06:21 PM

ECOSF Delegation in Beijing for training course

A delegation from the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF), an intergovernmental organization for scientific and technological cooperation, recently visited Beijing for a two-week international training course from April 15 to 29 on China's new energy vehicle (NEV) technology

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A delegation from the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF), an intergovernmental organization for scientific and technological cooperation, recently visited Beijing for a two-week international training course from April 15 to 29 on China's new energy vehicle (NEV) technology.

The delegation comprised over 15 participants from ECO member states including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The training, hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and organized by China's National New Energy Vehicle Technology Innovation Center, aims to enhance the participants' understanding of China's NEV industry and explore potential cooperation in the field of sustainable energy.

The training workshop was led by leading Chinese experts in the field of electric vehicles (EVs) who delivered insightful sessions and lectures on various important topics such as electric vehicle policies, drivetrain technologies, battery technologies, smart manufacturing, autonomous driving, and charging and battery swapping infrastructure, among others.

Participants also gained valuable insights through their visits to Launch Design (a global leader in turnkey solutions for electric vehicles), Baidu Autonomous Driving Center, Great Wall Motors Manufacturing Facility, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology, Lithium Ion Battery Assembling and Energy Hub's battery swapping station.

As representatives of the ECO Member States, the delegation presented a comprehensive electric mobility market analysis and delivered tailored approaches for achieving the region's electric mobility targets.

"One of the most impressive aspects was the level of innovation evident in Chinese automakers, particularly in reducing manufacturing time from 48 months to less than 24 months." Engr. Khalil Raza, a seasoned Pakistani professional with expertise in sustainable energy, told Chinese media, adding, "this demonstrates both remarkable time efficiency and resource efficiency, as new technologies enable the production of NEVs with fewer material resources, consequently reducing costs."

"China's leading role in the EV sector globally is attributed to a robust domestic supply chain, a highly skilled and trained workforce, and a meticulously crafted policy framework that incentivizes and supports Chinese automakers," he explained.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Iran Turkey China Vehicles Vehicle Beijing Azerbaijan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Hub April Market Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to ente ..

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II

15 minutes ago
 Food authority recovers substandard food items dur ..

Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehange ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice c ..

Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman

15 minutes ago
 Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Du ..

Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki

15 minutes ago
 Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

15 minutes ago
 President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun ..

President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

24 minutes ago
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

20 minutes ago
 FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws aw ..

FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar

29 minutes ago
 EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against ..

EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration

29 minutes ago
 Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden ..

Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden Brexiteers'

28 minutes ago
 Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused o ..

Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl

29 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DPO takes charge

Newly appointed DPO takes charge

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World