ECOSOC Head Says Hopes Biden Will Participate in Equal Global Distribution of Vaccine

President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Ambassador Munir Akram said in a press briefing on Wednesday he expects that the incoming US administration of president-elect Joe Biden would contribute toward the equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Ambassador Munir Akram said in a press briefing on Wednesday he expects that the incoming US administration of president-elect Joe Biden would contribute toward the equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We hope that the United States, which has produced the first to approve vaccine, will also participate as a contributor to the international effort that we would hope will be launched for an equitable distribution of the vaccine," Akram said. "I can only say that we look forward to the policy positions of the incoming US administration."

Akram expressed his hope that Biden's policies will reflect American solidarity with the world's population and stated he believed that the incoming US leadership would rejoin the World Health Organization.

The ambassador also stressed it would be highly beneficial for the world if both the United States and Russia - the countries first to develop coronavirus vaccines - join the COVAX facility to reach everyone in need with a vaccine.

The COVAX Facility was established by the WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to accelerate the development of vaccines against coronavirus and ensure that all countries across the world have equal access. As many as 184 countries are currently involved in the COVAX Facility.