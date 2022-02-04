ECOWAS Agrees Deployment of Military Forces to Stabilize Situation in Guinea-Bissau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has decided to deploy forces to Guinea-Bissau to support the authorities in stabilizing the situation in the country following a large-scale attack on a government building.

The decision was made at the ECOWAS summit that took place in the capital of Ghana, Accra, on Thursday. The main item on its agenda was the seizure of power by the military in West African countries, including Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, as well as the recent coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau.

"The Authority firmly condemned the attempted coup d'Etat in Guinea Bissau and expressed solidarity with President Umaro Sissoco EMBALO and the people of Guinea Bissau. In view of these recent developments, the Authority decides to deploy a force with a view to supporting the stabilization of the country," the ECOWAS said in a summit communique.

On February 1, a group of people wearing civilian clothes and armed with machine guns and grenade launchers attacked a government building in the capital city of Guinea-Bissau. A council meeting with the participation of the country's top officials was taking place in the building at the moment of the attack.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said that the shooting had lasted five hours. After the incident, he confirmed being safe and said that the situation in the city had been taken under control. According to the president, the authorities arrested several people involved in the attack.

Guinea-Bissau's embassy in Moscow told Sputnik that the rebels had initially taken the president hostage, but security officers managed to free him and take to a presidential palace under maximum security.