ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to Niger Aborted Due to 'Unavailability' of Coup Leaders - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to Niger has been aborted following a communication with the coup leaders indicating their "unavailability" to receive the delegation, the ECOWAS Commission said Tuesday.

"ECOWAS Commission wishes to inform that the ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to the Republic of Niger did not take place on Tuesday, 8 August 2023. The mission was aborted following a late-night communication from the military authorities in Niger indicating their unavailability to receive the tripartite delegation," the commission said in a statement on the website.

The mission was part of "the continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in Niger," the commission said, adding that the bloc "will continue to deploy all measures in order to restore constitutional order in Niger" in accordance with the decision of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on 30 July 2023.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. General Abdourahamane Tiani proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker Nigerien National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland-led government.

On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.