ECOWAS bloc urges Mali soldiers to 'return to barracks'

(@FahadShabbir)

The West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday said soldiers had launched a "mutiny" in crisis-torn Mali and urged them to immediately return to their barracks

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday said soldiers had launched a "mutiny" in crisis-torn Mali and urged them to immediately return to their barracks.

"This mutiny comes at a time when, for several months now, ECOWAS has been taking initiatives and conducting mediation efforts with all the Malian parties," the 15-nation bloc said in a statement.

"ECOWAS calls on all soldiers to return to their barracks without delay," the statement added.

Witnesses earlier on Tuesday reported hearing gunfire at a key military base near the capital Bamako.