UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECOWAS Bloc Urges Mali Soldiers To 'return To Barracks'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:52 PM

ECOWAS bloc urges Mali soldiers to 'return to barracks'

The West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday said soldiers had launched a "mutiny" in crisis-torn Mali and urged them to immediately return to their barracks

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday said soldiers had launched a "mutiny" in crisis-torn Mali and urged them to immediately return to their barracks.

"This mutiny comes at a time when, for several months now, ECOWAS has been taking initiatives and conducting mediation efforts with all the Malian parties," the 15-nation bloc said in a statement.

"ECOWAS calls on all soldiers to return to their barracks without delay," the statement added.

Witnesses earlier on Tuesday reported hearing gunfire at a key military base near the capital Bamako.

Related Topics

Hearing Mali Bamako All

Recent Stories

China Construction Bank celebrates listing two gre ..

11 minutes ago

New coronavirus screening centre opens in Fujairah

11 minutes ago

Lukashenko on Opposition's Calls for Belarus to Jo ..

3 minutes ago

US, Russia Conducted 'Valuable' Arms Control Negot ..

3 minutes ago

KP assembly outranks others in legislation passage ..

3 minutes ago

Two Russian Troops Injured, One Dead in Explosion ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.