ECOWAS Bloc Urges Mali Soldiers To 'return To Barracks'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:52 PM
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday said soldiers had launched a "mutiny" in crisis-torn Mali and urged them to immediately return to their barracks.
"This mutiny comes at a time when, for several months now, ECOWAS has been taking initiatives and conducting mediation efforts with all the Malian parties," the 15-nation bloc said in a statement.
"ECOWAS calls on all soldiers to return to their barracks without delay," the statement added.
Witnesses earlier on Tuesday reported hearing gunfire at a key military base near the capital Bamako.