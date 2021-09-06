UrduPoint.com

ECOWAS Calls For Restoration Of Constitutional Order In Guinea

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned on Sunday the coup in Guinea, called for restoration of the constitutional order and threatened the rebels with sanctions.

"ECOWAS decidedly condemns this attempted coup d'etat that happened on Sunday, September 5, 2021," the community said in a statement.

The organization also demanded the rebels to respect the bodily integrity of President Alpha Conde and immediately release him and other detained people.

"ECOWAS also demands restoration of the constitutional order in Guinea in order to avoid using sanctions," ECOWAS said.

