ECOWAS Closes Borders With Niger - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is closing borders with Niger and banning commercial flights to and from the country after the recent military coup, Omar Alieu Touray, the head of the ECOWAS Commission said, on Sunday.

"The following measures are to be applied with immediate effect. One, closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger, two, institution of ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger," Alieu Touray said after the ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the political situation in Niger.