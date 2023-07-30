Open Menu

ECOWAS Closes Borders With Niger - Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ECOWAS Closes Borders With Niger - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is closing borders with Niger and banning commercial flights to and from the country after the recent military coup, Omar Alieu Touray, the head of the ECOWAS Commission said, on Sunday.

"The following measures are to be applied with immediate effect. One, closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger, two, institution of ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger," Alieu Touray said after the ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the political situation in Niger.

Related Topics

Niger Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago

More Stories From World