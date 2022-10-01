UrduPoint.com

ECOWAS Condemns Military Coup In Burkina Faso

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 04:40 AM

ECOWAS Condemns Military Coup in Burkina Faso

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Friday condemned the seizure of power by a military group in Burkina Faso on Friday.

Local media reported earlier on Friday that a military group led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore announced the ouster of Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the head of the country's interim government, the suspension of the country's constitution, the dissolution of the government, and the closure of borders. The military, which claimed its allegiance to the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR), accused Damiba of diverting away from the ideals of the movement.

"ECOWAS condemns in the strongest terms the violent seizure of power that took place on Friday, September 30, 2022, in Burkina Faso.

ECOWAS considers this new coup d'état to be untimely amid the progress that has been made through diplomacy and the efforts of ECOWAS for the return to constitutional order no later than July 1, 2024," ECOWAS said in a communique published on Twitter.

The MPSR, led by Damiba, seized power in Burkina Faso on January 24. The military group ousted then-Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, dissolved the government and suspended the constitution. The group later announced their decision to restore the country's constitution. Since then, the MPSR has been the ruling military junta of Burkina Faso.

