ECOWAS Criticizes Burkina Faso Military Over Coup, Plans Emergency Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Tuesday it would hold an emergency summit after labeling Burkina Faso's takeover by the military a "coup," saying the president resigned under duress.

"The situation in Burkina Faso is characterized as a military coup d'etat... that followed the resignation of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore obtained under threat, intimidation and pressure by the military after two days of mutiny," it said in a statement.

The organization, which id comprised of 15 west African nations, said it strongly condemned this "major setback to democracy" and would hold an emergency summit in the coming days to examine the situation.

The Burkinabe government initially denied that a revolt had taken place at several military barracks over the weekend, but media said on Monday that the president had been ousted and captured by mutinying soldiers, although he later tweeted to ask the military to lay down arms.

The Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration of Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba appears to be in charge of the former French colony. France and the United Nations have denounced the coup.