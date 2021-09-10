UrduPoint.com

ECOWAS Delegation Arrives In Guinea To Meet With Insurgents - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:24 PM

ECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Guinea to Meet With Insurgents - Reports

A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has arrived in Guinea to hold a meeting with the insurgents that toppled the country's government, Guinean media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has arrived in Guinea to hold a meeting with the insurgents that toppled the country's government, Guinean media reported on Friday.

The Mosaique Guinee news website said that the delegation will meet with Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the rebel leader, in hotel Riviera Royal in capital city Conakry.

According to media reports, Doumbouya has already arrived at the hotel.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by the colonel stormed the presidential palace and detained 83-years-old President Alpha Conde Conde. Later, Doumbouya declared the dissolution of the government, the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of borders. On Wednesday, the ECOWAS suspended Guinea's membership in the organization, demanding for Conde's release.

