ECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Mali for Talks With Junta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A delegation of West Africa's economic community ECOWAS arrived in the Malian capital on Saturday for talks with the military junta, according to the foundation of former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who is the lead delegate.

"Our chairman... arrives [in] Bamako with other members of the @ecowas_cedeao mediation team, to continue with peace talks with Malian stakeholders in order to restore political stability following the Coup that occurred in Mali this week," the foundation tweeted.

A video posted online by the Depeches du Mali newspaper showed the delegation step out of the plane at Bamako airport. The officials were greeted by Col. Malik Diaw, a coup leader, and Ismael Wague, a spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

The Malian military ousted elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Tuesday. Wague said the junta would appoint a transitional president, who will be either military or civilian, and hand the power over to a civilian government as soon as possible.