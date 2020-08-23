ECOWAS Delegation Calls for Establishing Civilian Government in Mali - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has arrived in Mali for talks with the military junta, has called on transferring power in the country to a civilian government, a source told Sputnik.

The ECOWAS delegation, headed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, arrived in the Malian capital of Bamako on Saturday.

After talks with Malian stakeholders, Goodluck called for a swift transfer of power to a civilian government, a source told Sputnik.

The head ECOWAS delegate highlighted the efforts of Mali's military to avoid bloodshed in the country after the recent coup.

According to the source, three members of the ECOWAS delegation plan to meet with ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The Malian military ousted elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Tuesday.

According to Ismael Wague, a spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, the military junta plans to appoint either a civilian or military leader for the transitional period in Mali.