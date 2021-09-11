UrduPoint.com

ECOWAS Delegation Meets With Guinea Coup Leader Doumbouya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

ECOWAS Delegation Meets With Guinea Coup Leader Doumbouya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has met with overthrown Guinean President Alpha Conde in Guinean capital Conakry, ECOWAS Commission chief Jean Claude Kassi Brou said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the delegation arrived in Guinea to hold a meeting with the insurgents led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

"We had a meeting with the National Rally and Development Committee headed by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, there was a quite positive exchange of views. We had an opportunity to meet with President Alpha Conde, we talked with him as well, he feels good," Kassi Brou said as quoted by the Africa Guinee outlet.

The ECOWAS visit is coming to an end as the delegation has met with the president and the insurgents.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by the colonel stormed the presidential palace and detained 83-years-old President Alpha Conde Conde. Later, Doumbouya declared the dissolution of the government, the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of borders. On Wednesday, the ECOWAS suspended Guinea's membership in the organization, demanding for Conde's release.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Visit Conakry Guinea Sunday Government

Recent Stories

European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worde ..

European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worded Russia Report

9 minutes ago
 32 more detected positive for corona in Balochista ..

32 more detected positive for corona in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Hea ..

National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management ..

9 minutes ago
 BPJ takes out peace rally to send massage of love

BPJ takes out peace rally to send massage of love

9 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah You ..

CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah Yousafzai

32 minutes ago
 Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.