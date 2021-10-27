UrduPoint.com

ECOWAS Delegation To Visit Guinea From Thursday To Saturday - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:20 PM

ECOWAS Delegation to Visit Guinea From Thursday to Saturday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021)  A senior delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will pay a three-day working visit to the Guinean capital of Conakry starting October 28, media reported on Wednesday.

The visit comes almost two months after ECOWAS suspended Guinea's membership following a coup in the country in early September.

The ECOWAS delegation will be led by Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the Media Guinee portal said.

On September 5, a military uprising led by Mamady Doumbouya dismissed the Guinean government, closed the borders and announced a transitional charter. Doumbouya was sworn in as transitional president on October 1 and pledged to respect the country's international commitments.

Related Topics

Visit Conakry Guinea September October Media Government

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

9 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

9 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

24 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

34 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

39 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.