ECOWAS Delegation to Visit Guinea From Thursday to Saturday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) A senior delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will pay a three-day working visit to the Guinean capital of Conakry starting October 28, media reported on Wednesday.

The visit comes almost two months after ECOWAS suspended Guinea's membership following a coup in the country in early September.

The ECOWAS delegation will be led by Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the Media Guinee portal said.

On September 5, a military uprising led by Mamady Doumbouya dismissed the Guinean government, closed the borders and announced a transitional charter. Doumbouya was sworn in as transitional president on October 1 and pledged to respect the country's international commitments.