ECOWAS Demands Civilian Rule In Mali, Election In 12 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:42 PM

ECOWAS demands civilian rule in Mali, election in 12 months

West African leaders on Friday demanded an immediate civilian transition in Mali and elections within 12 months as they considered sanctions after a coup

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :West African leaders on Friday demanded an immediate civilian transition in Mali and elections within 12 months as they considered sanctions after a coup.

In a video-conference, the Economic Community of West Africa States said that it could steadily lift sanctions imposed on Mali as the country progressed back to civilian rule.

Related Topics

Africa Mali

