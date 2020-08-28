ECOWAS demands civilian rule in Mali, election in 12 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :West African leaders on Friday demanded an immediate civilian transition in Mali and elections within 12 months as they considered sanctions after a coup.

In a video-conference, the Economic Community of West Africa States said that it could steadily lift sanctions imposed on Mali as the country progressed back to civilian rule.