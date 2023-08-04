ECOWAS Develops Plan for Possible Military Intervention in Niger - Reports

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has developed a plan for a possible military intervention in Niger, including when and how the forces will be deployed, Reuters reported on Friday, citing ECOWAS Commissioner Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has developed a plan for a possible military intervention in Niger, including when and how the forces will be deployed, Reuters reported on Friday, citing ECOWAS Commissioner Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah.

ECOWAS will not tell the rebels, who staged the coup in Niger, when and where the the intervention will take place � this decision will be made by the heads of state, the news outlet reported.