ECOWAS Holding Extraordinary Summit On Mali - Niger's Presidency

Member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday convened an extraordinary summit on the situation in Mali, which was rocked by a military takeover, the presidency of Niger, which is one of the members of the bloc, has said

Earlier this week, the ECOWAS union announced it had cut economic ties and closed borders with Mali in the wake of the military mutiny that resulted in an overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

"This extraordinary summit will focus on the situation in Mali marked by the seizure of power on Tuesday by the Malian putschist military," the presidency said in a statement.

The meeting is being chaired by Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou, who pointed out that the military uprising in Mali comes amid an ongoing crisis for the whole region, as well for the country in particular.

The coup began at the Kati military base near the Malian capital of Bamako. The rebels kidnapped Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and some other senior government officials. Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of the parliament. The rebel leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People as Mali's new governing body.

Apart from closing borders and stopping the economic interaction, ECOWAS has also suspended Mali from all internal institutions until order would be restored in the country.

The Africa's Sahel region overall and Mali in particular have been plunged in an ongoing security crisis caused by Islamist insurgency since 2012. Moreover, Mali has recently seen an escalation of internal political tensions, with the opposition June 5 Movement staging various protests against the presidency of Keita before he was ousted by the mutineers.

