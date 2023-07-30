Open Menu

ECOWAS May Use Force To Restore Order In Niger - Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ECOWAS May Use Force to Restore Order in Niger - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gives Niger a week to return President Mohamed Bazoum to power, otherwise it may use "all measures," including military ones, to restore order in the country, Omar Alieu Touray, the head of the ECOWAS Commission said, on Sunday.

"In the event that the authorities' demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. Such measures may include the use of force," Alieu Touray said after the ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the political situation in Niger.

The ECOWAS Commission also called on the rebels to release Bazoum and restore constitutional order in the country.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.

