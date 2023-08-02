ECOWAS Military Chiefs to Discuss Options for Intervention in Niger - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Military chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries will discuss options for military intervention in Niger at a meeting in Nigeria's capital Abuja, the RFI broadcaster reported, citing sources.

The extraordinary meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff of ECOWAS takes place from August 2-4.

A source familiar with the talks told the news outlet on Tuesday that the goal of the meeting is to outline a plan for the intervention, its strategy, logistical aspects and timetable.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. The interim governments of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

France and other European Union states started on Tuesday to evacuate their citizens from Niger.