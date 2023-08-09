Open Menu

ECOWAS Military Intervention Unlikely To Help Crisis In Niger - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The intervention of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) military is unlikely to help normalize the situation in Niger, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"We support the mediation efforts undertaken by the African community in order to assist the Nigeris in overcoming the current crisis. At the same time, we proceed from the fact that the intervention of ECOWAS troops in a sovereign state is unlikely to contribute to both the achievement of lasting peace in Niger and the stabilization of the situation in the subregion as a whole" Zaytsev said at a briefing.

