ECOWAS Nations Shut Borders, Cut Economic Ties With Mali After Military Mutiny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said that its member countries close borders and suspend all economic and trade transactions with Mali in the wake of the military mutiny.

The Mali mutiny began at a military base near the capital, Bamako. The mutineers said they had arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Several hours later, Keita announced that he was resigning and dissolving parliament.

"Following this coup carried out by Malian military putchists, which is likely to have a negative impact on peace and stability in Mali and in the macroregion, ECOWAS .

.. has decided to close all land and air borders, as well as to terminate all economic, trade and financial transactions between ECOWAS member countries and Mali, and invites all partners to do the same," a communique, published late on Tuesday, said.

In addition, the bloc has suspended Mali from all governing bodies until constitutional order is restored in the country and demanded that sanctions be imposed on the mutineers and their accomplices.