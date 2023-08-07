Open Menu

ECOWAS Needs More Time To Prepare For Military Actions In Niger - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 06:50 AM

ECOWAS Needs More Time to Prepare for Military Actions in Niger - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The militaries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) need more time to prepare for military intervention in Niger against the background of the military takeover in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a senior commander from one of the ECOWAS countries.

"For the moment, we need to build up the strength of our units before taking part in such a military action. The success of any military action depends on good preparation," the commander said.

He added that the bloc would continue to pressure the coup leaders in Niger through economic and financial sanctions and seek support for the trade embargo from other international institutions, such as the African Union.

The coup leaders in Niger, who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in July, closed the country's airspace for all aircraft until further notice on Sunday due to "the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighboring countries.

"

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Several European countries have also suspended aid to Niger and evacuated its citizens.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday that thousands of Nigeriens defied the ECOWAS deadline for the return to power of the ousted president to rally in support of the rebel military in the national capital of Niamey. Crowds appeared undaunted on Sunday night as the deadline was set to run out. Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the rebel commander while waving Nigerien and Russian national colors.

