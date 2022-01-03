UrduPoint.com

ECOWAS Planning Extraordinary Summit On Mali Next Sunday - Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 03:40 AM

ECOWAS Planning Extraordinary Summit on Mali Next Sunday - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on Mali on January 9, the ECOWAS Commission informs.

"An Extraordinary Summit on Mali will be held on Sunday January 9, 2022 in Accra, Republic of Ghana," Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, said in a Saturday statement.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop announced in November that presidential and parliamentary elections initially scheduled for early 2022 in Mali would be postponed due to the volatile security situation across the country.

Mali has experienced two military coups in the past two years.

During the first, which took place on August 18, 2020, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted from power. The military group appointed Ba Ndaw as interim president, but he was arrested by soldiers on May 24. The Military Council, led by Vice President Assimi Goita, took over the country and announced that presidential and parliamentary elections would be held in 2022. The constitutional court of Mali declared Goita president of the transitional period.

ECOWAS, West Africa's main political and economic bloc, has been pressing Mali to respect its commitment to hold presidential and legislative elections in February 2022 following the August 2020 military coup.

Related Topics

Africa Accra Mali Ghana January February May August November Sunday 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

18 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

1 day ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.